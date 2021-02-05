Previous
Glittering Forest Floor by janeandcharlie
Photo 1012

Glittering Forest Floor

“Went looking for faith on the forest floor, and it showed up everywhere. In the sun, and the water, and the falling leaves, the falling leaves of time.”
~Neil Young~
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Thom Mitchell
Great eye. Cool shadows!
February 5th, 2021  
Charlie
What beauty God shows in his creation.
February 5th, 2021  
