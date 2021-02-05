Sign up
Glittering Forest Floor
“Went looking for faith on the forest floor, and it showed up everywhere. In the sun, and the water, and the falling leaves, the falling leaves of time.”
~Neil Young~
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Thom Mitchell
Great eye. Cool shadows!
February 5th, 2021
Charlie
What beauty God shows in his creation.
February 5th, 2021
