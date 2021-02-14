Sign up
Photo 1013
Valentine Cake
“Romance is the icing but love is the cake.”
~Julia Child~
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1067
photos
94
followers
35
following
277% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st January 2021 2:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
valentine
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful, all those fresh flowers!
February 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So lovely!
February 14th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Love the colors!
February 14th, 2021
