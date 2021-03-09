Sign up
Photo 1019
Power Lines
“I am a lineman for the county
And I drive the main road
Searchin' in the sun for another overload
I hear you singing in the wire
I can hear you through the whine . . . “
~Jimmy Webb~
https://www.streetdirectory.com/lyricadvisor/song/cuuajo/lineman_for_the_county/
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
7th March 2021 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Granny7
ace
Fav Fav Fav
March 9th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Incredible lines and sky color. Wow
March 9th, 2021
