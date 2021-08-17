Previous
Bench by janeandcharlie
Photo 1029

Bench

“There's something very enticing about an empty bench under a tree.”
~Joyce Rachelle~
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Jane Anderson

Casablanca ace
That looks idyllic
August 17th, 2021  
Dennis
Nice scene.
August 17th, 2021  
