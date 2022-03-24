Previous
Texas Bluebonnets in the Spring by janeandcharlie
Texas Bluebonnets in the Spring

“Like bluebonnets in the spring
We’re only here for a little while
It’s beautiful and bittersweet.”
~Aaron Watson~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRcSdOcUQPk&ab_channel=AaronWatson

Jane Anderson

Charlie
What a beautiful patch of flowers. It looks like a painting.
March 24th, 2022  
