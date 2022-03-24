Sign up
Photo 1039
Texas Bluebonnets in the Spring
“Like bluebonnets in the spring
We’re only here for a little while
It’s beautiful and bittersweet.”
~Aaron Watson~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRcSdOcUQPk&ab_channel=AaronWatson
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1039
photos
69
followers
30
following
284% complete
View this month »
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
20th March 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
texas
,
spring
,
wildflowers
,
bluebonnets
Charlie
What a beautiful patch of flowers. It looks like a painting.
March 24th, 2022
