Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay by janeandcharlie
Photo 1040

Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay

“I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay
Watchin' the tide roll away, ooh
I'm just sittin' on the dock of the bay
Wastin' time”
~Otis Redding and Steve Cropper~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTVjnBo96Ug&ab_channel=RHINO
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Jane Anderson

Charlie
Beautiful perspective and vanishing point of the dock. He said he loved just sitting there waiting the waves. The song fits perfect.
March 25th, 2022  
