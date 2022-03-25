Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1040
Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay
“I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay
Watchin' the tide roll away, ooh
I'm just sittin' on the dock of the bay
Wastin' time”
~Otis Redding and Steve Cropper~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTVjnBo96Ug&ab_channel=RHINO
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1040
photos
69
followers
30
following
284% complete
View this month »
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
19th March 2022 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
galveston
,
pier
,
boy
,
dock
Charlie
Beautiful perspective and vanishing point of the dock. He said he loved just sitting there waiting the waves. The song fits perfect.
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close