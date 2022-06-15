Previous
Falling in Love with Oowah Lake, Utah by janeandcharlie
Photo 1041

Falling in Love with Oowah Lake, Utah

Oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah
Why do fools fall in love?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sAHiR0rkJg&ab_channel=AK47bandit
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
What a beautiful lake and a great experience floating in a new tube by himself.
June 15th, 2022  
