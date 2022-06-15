Sign up
Photo 1041
Falling in Love with Oowah Lake, Utah
Oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah, oh wah
Why do fools fall in love?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sAHiR0rkJg&ab_channel=AK47bandit
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
1
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1041
photos
66
followers
29
following
285% complete
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th June 2022 9:25am
utah
,
mountains
,
summer
,
lake
,
oowah
,
https://365project.org/tags/people-havingfun
Charlie
What a beautiful lake and a great experience floating in a new tube by himself.
June 15th, 2022
