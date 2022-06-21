Mean Wife

If you'd lead a happy life

Never argue with your wife,

Often call her "Dear" and "Honey"

Always give her all the money,

Often praise her bonnet new,

Let her run your business too;

Say the cooking was divine,

That the socks were mended fine,

And that angels in the skies

Never had such hair and eyes;

Stay right in the house each night,

Say her mother was all right;

Meekly creep around the house

Like some helpless little mouse--

And if this wisdom you should doubt,

Disobey, and you'll find out.

~Author unknown~