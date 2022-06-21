If you'd lead a happy life
Never argue with your wife,
Often call her "Dear" and "Honey"
Always give her all the money,
Often praise her bonnet new,
Let her run your business too;
Say the cooking was divine,
That the socks were mended fine,
And that angels in the skies
Never had such hair and eyes;
Stay right in the house each night,
Say her mother was all right;
Meekly creep around the house
Like some helpless little mouse--
And if this wisdom you should doubt,
Disobey, and you'll find out.
~Author unknown~