An Ordinary Thing by janeandcharlie
An Ordinary Thing

"The only difference between an extraordinary life and an ordinary one is the extraordinary pleasures you find in ordinary things."

~Veronique Vienne~
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
That is just beautiful. The quote fits well.
June 26th, 2022  
