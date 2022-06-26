Sign up
Photo 1043
An Ordinary Thing
"The only difference between an extraordinary life and an ordinary one is the extraordinary pleasures you find in ordinary things."
~Veronique Vienne~
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
2
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1043
photos
67
followers
29
following
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th June 2022 9:09am
Tags
dandelion
Charlie
That is just beautiful. The quote fits well.
June 26th, 2022
