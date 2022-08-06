Sign up
Photo 1053
Route 66 Nostalgia
"If you ever plan to motor west,
Travel my way, take the highway that is best.
Get your kicks on route sixty-six."
~Bobby Troup~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF_uuHvOz8w&ab_channel=141fumi
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
1
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1053
photos
66
followers
29
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
3rd August 2022 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
vintage
,
cars
,
arizona
,
teepee
,
route 66
,
kitsch
,
holbrook
Charlie
This is a actual photograph of the tee pees we stayed in and edited until it looks like a mural. Great job and great photo.
August 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
