Route 66 Nostalgia by janeandcharlie
Photo 1053

Route 66 Nostalgia

"If you ever plan to motor west,
Travel my way, take the highway that is best.
Get your kicks on route sixty-six."
~Bobby Troup~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF_uuHvOz8w&ab_channel=141fumi
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Photo Details

Charlie
This is a actual photograph of the tee pees we stayed in and edited until it looks like a mural. Great job and great photo.
August 7th, 2022  
