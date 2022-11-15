Sign up
Photo 1056
Wait Your Turn, Fat Boy!
"Even though we're a week and a half away from Thanksgiving, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas."
~Richard Roeper~
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
1
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1056
photos
62
followers
28
following
289% complete
View this month »
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
14th November 2022 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
christmas
,
thanksgiving
,
holidays
Charlie
I think Santa learned his lesson
November 16th, 2022
