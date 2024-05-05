Previous
Sunrise on Cholla Garden, Joshua Tree National Park, California by janeandcharlie
Sunrise on Cholla Garden, Joshua Tree National Park, California

“The magic of the desert is hard to define.”


~Henno Martin, "The Sheltering Desert"~
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
Wonderful capture of such a beautiful cactus. The sunlight just lights up the needles.
May 5th, 2024  
