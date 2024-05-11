Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1074
Partial Solar Eclipse from Fresno, California, April 8, 2024
“Don’t be afraid of the shadows that hide the light. They can only eclipse it for a short time.” ~Roxana Jones~
11th May 2024
11th May 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1074
photos
42
followers
21
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
8th April 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
sun
,
eclipse
Charlie
What a great shot and there was a place on the side of the road to pull over in time for you to get the shot.
May 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb
May 11th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great shot!
May 11th, 2024
Ranger Biscuit
Looks like a computer graphic
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close