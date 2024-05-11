Previous
Partial Solar Eclipse from Fresno, California, April 8, 2024 by janeandcharlie
Partial Solar Eclipse from Fresno, California, April 8, 2024

“Don’t be afraid of the shadows that hide the light. They can only eclipse it for a short time.” ~Roxana Jones~
Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
What a great shot and there was a place on the side of the road to pull over in time for you to get the shot.
May 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb
May 11th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great shot!
May 11th, 2024  
Ranger Biscuit
Looks like a computer graphic
May 11th, 2024  
