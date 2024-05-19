Sign up
Photo 1082
Sand Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California
“A little sand between the toes always takes away the woes.”
~Anonymous~
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
COOLPIX P950
Taken
15th April 2024 7:08pm
sand
people
dunes
death valley
