Camera Shy Elk Herd by janeandcharlie
Camera Shy Elk Herd

"Run away! Run away!"
~King Arthur, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"~
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Ranger Biscuit
Lots of elk!
October 5th, 2024  
Ricky Anderson
Looks like they went to Taco Bull.
October 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
All those bottoms racing off in the dust!
October 5th, 2024  
