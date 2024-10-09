Previous
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta by janeandcharlie
Photo 1091

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

The Smokey Bear balloon visited our next-door neighbor's house.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
I will never forget our visit to the festival and you and Charlie taking us around following the balloons. What a great day that was. One day we will be back.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise