Photo 1091
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
The Smokey Bear balloon visited our next-door neighbor's house.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
balloon
bear
albuquerque
Leslie
ace
I will never forget our visit to the festival and you and Charlie taking us around following the balloons. What a great day that was. One day we will be back.
October 10th, 2024
