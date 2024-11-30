Sign up
Previous
Photo 1092
Out for a Ride with our Little Dog
“Today is the oldest you’ve ever been, and the youngest you’ll ever be again.”
~Eleanor Roosevelt~
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
1
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned.
1092
photos
41
followers
20
following
299% complete
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
27th November 2024 2:04pm
Charlie
Great experience. Bicycling in the Bosque del Apache in New Mexico.The photo was actually taken by our Grandson who was biking with us.
December 1st, 2024
