A Gift from our Granddaughter by janeandcharlie
Photo 1093

A Gift from our Granddaughter

Our granddaughter is studying at university to become an art teacher. We love this Christmas gift from her, especially when the window light creates a rainbow behind it each evening.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
The light hit it just right, it was only there for a few minutes. This is a beautiful piece of art.
January 1st, 2025  
Ranger Biscuit
She is very talented
January 1st, 2025  
