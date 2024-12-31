Sign up
Previous
Photo 1093
A Gift from our Granddaughter
Our granddaughter is studying at university to become an art teacher. We love this Christmas gift from her, especially when the window light creates a rainbow behind it each evening.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
2
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1093
photos
41
followers
20
following
299% complete
View this month »
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
28th December 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
gift
Charlie
The light hit it just right, it was only there for a few minutes. This is a beautiful piece of art.
January 1st, 2025
Ranger Biscuit
She is very talented
January 1st, 2025
