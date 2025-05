Window Rock, Arizona

Window Rock (seen in background) is the capitol of the Navajo Nation's government. The statue of the Navajo code talker is huge. There is no way that I could possible overstate the importance of the code talkers to the Navajo people. During WWII and before, Navajo children were often punished for using their native language in Indian schools. The code talkers were a vital part of the victory in the Pacific, and their value was their native tongue. A bit of satisfying irony.