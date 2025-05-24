Sign up
Photo 1101
Movie Filming at Monument Valley
We zoomed in on this photo, and the man to the left in the dust had no pants on, just underwear, shoes, and shirt. I think it is an episode of Season 5 of Dark Winds. We'll know when the movie is released if there is such a character in it or not.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
The tour guide said we couldn't get any closer.
May 24th, 2025
