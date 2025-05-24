Previous
Movie Filming at Monument Valley by janeandcharlie
Photo 1101

Movie Filming at Monument Valley

We zoomed in on this photo, and the man to the left in the dust had no pants on, just underwear, shoes, and shirt. I think it is an episode of Season 5 of Dark Winds. We'll know when the movie is released if there is such a character in it or not.
Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
The tour guide said we couldn't get any closer.
May 24th, 2025  
