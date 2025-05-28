Acoma Pueblo Pot and artist Emil Chino with Charlie
Charlie and I have been posting photos from our Navajo tour (Canyon de Chelly, Monument Valley, and Antelope Canyon--( https://navajonationparks.org/guided-tour-operators/). Today I'm posting from the Acoma Pueblo (different than the Navajo) of a piece of pottery that we purchased from Mr. Chino. They are unusual in two ways. The pot has flowers, which is quite different than most highly acclaimed Acoma pottery. Mr. Chino posed for a photo. No photographs of the Acoma people are allowed unless the individual agrees to it. Both the Navajo and the Acoma people have delightful and professional tours. Despite these political times, we saw travelers from all over the world.