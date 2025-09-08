Previous
The Snake River, Twin Falls, Idaho, USA by janeandcharlie
The Snake River, Twin Falls, Idaho, USA

The Snake River winds through canyons, thus its name. Some people recalls this river as the one Evel Knievel attempted to rocket over on his motorcycle. He landed in the river with many injuries in 1974. This is near that site.
Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
