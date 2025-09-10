Sign up
Photo 1110
Professional Painter
While we were preparing to kayak in this lake at Grand Teton National Park, we befriended this professional artist from our home state, New Mexico. The left photo shows him before we began, and the right photo shows the painting after we returned.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
artist
painter
grand teton np
