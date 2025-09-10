Previous
Professional Painter by janeandcharlie
Photo 1110

Professional Painter

While we were preparing to kayak in this lake at Grand Teton National Park, we befriended this professional artist from our home state, New Mexico. The left photo shows him before we began, and the right photo shows the painting after we returned.
