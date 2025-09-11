Previous
Snake River Overlook, Grand Teton National Park by janeandcharlie
Photo 1111

Snake River Overlook, Grand Teton National Park

There was quite a crowd of people waiting to take a photo from this spot because it's where Ansel Adams took his famous black and white photo. Because this one is in color, you can see the trees changing color in autumn.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact