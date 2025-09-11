Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Snake River Overlook, Grand Teton National Park
There was quite a crowd of people waiting to take a photo from this spot because it's where Ansel Adams took his famous black and white photo. Because this one is in color, you can see the trees changing color in autumn.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
0
0
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
10th September 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grand teton national park
,
ansel adams' landscape wyoming
