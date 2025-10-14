Previous
Colorado Highway 12 by janeandcharlie
Photo 1130

Colorado Highway 12

We will be home tomorrow from our 6 1/2 week road trip. Today was this road.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Jane Anderson

I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Ranger Biscuit
Not a bad view
October 16th, 2025  
