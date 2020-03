a smile moment

Fancying a break from talking about the doom and gloom of the coronavirus, I took my lunch to the sea and sat and eat my lunch in the car watching the container ships being loaded. This little bird sat on my wing mirror and watched me eat my sandwich! The window was open too, I was dreading him flying in. He never stayed long, but amongst the constant news bulletins, and Corona discussions, he made me smile. A very worrying time.