Photo 587
B is for Books
Day 2 of my alphabet project. These books also happen to be some of my photobooks.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
978
photos
52
followers
46
following
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
30th March 2020 12:49pm
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 30th, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
@pdulis
thank you.
March 30th, 2020
