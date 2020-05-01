Previous
H is for Helping by janemartin
Photo 619

Today I am making face masks for my work colleagues. ....Who were in the private sector, but now taken over by the NHS temporarily treating cancer patients in our Private hospital.
1st May 2020

Jane Martin

