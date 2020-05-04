K is for Kiss!

Doing the alphabet challenge for the 2nd time round, got a bit stuck on K. So thought I'd just have a bit of fun today..... although my poor husband thought it was his lucky day when he saw the red lipstick being plastered on! Being on lockdown for several weeks, there hasn't been much lipstick of any colour going on, let alone bright red! Sorry Rod, your luck is out! it's all been wiped off now.. It's my birthday tomorrow, so maybe I'll dive into the make up bag then.. Standards have been slipping, I'm sure I'm not the only one!