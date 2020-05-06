Previous
M is for Mirror by janemartin
Photo 624

M is for Mirror

We put this mirror on our garden fence, it looks quite pretty when the sun shines on it.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Jane Martin

@janemartin
Jennie B. ace
What a fun idea and I like your garden too!
May 6th, 2020  
