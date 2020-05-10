Sign up
Photo 628
Q is for Quarantine
Not quite sure this chappy knows what that means! In his defence, it was just after 5am and only me, 2 dogs and a camera were out at such a silly hour.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Jane Martin
@janemartin
Maggiemae
In the last part of your sentence... this could mean 'still' or it could mean 'silly' Whatever you have got a great photo!
May 10th, 2020
Casablanca
You never know, such things may be acceptable after Boris' speech at 7pm tonight! This strictly isn't allowed, but at 5am with no-one around it isn't in practice a problem, is it? Lovely shot of man and solitude.
May 10th, 2020
Jane Martin
@maggiemae
silly hour! Have changed it now! Thank you.
May 10th, 2020
Jane Martin
@casablanca
that's exactly what I thought .
May 10th, 2020
