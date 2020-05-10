Previous
Q is for Quarantine by janemartin
Q is for Quarantine

Not quite sure this chappy knows what that means! In his defence, it was just after 5am and only me, 2 dogs and a camera were out at such a silly hour.
Jane Martin

@janemartin
Maggiemae ace
In the last part of your sentence... this could mean 'still' or it could mean 'silly' Whatever you have got a great photo!
May 10th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
You never know, such things may be acceptable after Boris' speech at 7pm tonight! This strictly isn't allowed, but at 5am with no-one around it isn't in practice a problem, is it? Lovely shot of man and solitude.
May 10th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
@maggiemae silly hour! Have changed it now! Thank you.
May 10th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
@casablanca that's exactly what I thought .
May 10th, 2020  
