The chip shops are open! yay! dinner time boys! by janemartin
The chip shops are open! yay! dinner time boys!

5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Jane Martin

Casablanca ace
Yipeeeeee! Feast time! They are such scavengers - one took a sandwich right away in less than a second after I put i on the bench next to me to blow my nose!
June 5th, 2020  
