Photo 654
The chip shops are open! yay! dinner time boys!
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
1065
photos
60
followers
49
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
3rd June 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Yipeeeeee! Feast time! They are such scavengers - one took a sandwich right away in less than a second after I put i on the bench next to me to blow my nose!
June 5th, 2020
