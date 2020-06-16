Sign up
Photo 665
Hurry up, get your camera....I'm not sitting here for long
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
1080
photos
60
followers
49
following
182% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
15th June 2020 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Day
ace
good girl, you made it in time
June 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Cracking shot Joanne, was this in your garden?
June 16th, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
@judithdeacon
it was. I was in the utility room and saw it through the window . I never expected it to still be there when I got outside! Lucky!
June 16th, 2020
