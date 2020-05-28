Previous
A 'ringed' robin by janemartin
A 'ringed' robin

I never saw this until I got home and put the picture on the pc. I have never seen a robin with a ring on it, it was taken on a local nature reserve.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Jane Martin

