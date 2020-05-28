Sign up
289 / 365
A 'ringed' robin
I never saw this until I got home and put the picture on the pc. I have never seen a robin with a ring on it, it was taken on a local nature reserve.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
