'Cheyenne Spirit'

I resisted for a few days but finally gave in to the urge to make some pictures of these beautiful blooms. I thought I’d just popped a couple of 'Cheyenne Spirit' echinaceas into the kitchen garden to replace the fading tomato plants. I never dreamed those sprightly coneflowers would produce such an abundance of joy as would weaken my resolve to take a photography break.



Each day, their showy, yellow-orange petals perched proudly atop tall, sturdy stems drew me in close where my intense gaze lavished upon their every detail the attention it deserved. With autumn nearing, gaps left by the first fallen leaves had evening light peeking through our very recently dense old oaks; and I’m happy I gave in. The camera felt good in my hands again.



This experience led me to ponder the idea of intuitive photography, and a quick search led to link after link on the subject. At last! My inclination to photograph with the heart rather than the head has a name. How freeing it feels to simply aim my lens without judgment at that which makes my heart sing!



HOW JOY WORKS



You could not stop it

if you tried—

how this blessing

begins to sing

every time it sees

your face,

how it turns itself

in wonder

merely at the mention

of your name.



It is simply

how joy works,

going out to you

when you least expect,

running up to meet you

when you had not thought

to ask.



- Jan Richardson