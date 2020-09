Transformed

Dazzling drops of water from the sprinklers that ran in the wee hours of the morning drew me over to this rosebush. As I leaned this way and that to admire the dazzle, I noticed the morning sunshine gloriously illuminating these leaves from behind; and squinting in a bit of disbelief, I moved closer. How could it be? The amazing backlight had transformed the dark, reddish-green leaves into brilliant orange and yellow! Then I remembered—the Light transforms all.