Kitchen Garden

Strawberries in the kitchen garden seem quite happy with the cooler temperatures we've been having. This one rested front and center on the ledge.



I watched it ripen day after day, from its first blush of pink to this vibrant red. Shortly after this photo shoot, I harvested this strawberry along with a handful of others to enjoy for lunch. Once inside, I took out my old wooden cutting board and relished that special feeling that comes from slicing fresh-from-the-garden goodies.



Framing moments like this in my viewfinder helps me see them as what they really are — blessings. I don't want to miss a one.