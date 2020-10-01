Previous
Kitchen Garden
Kitchen Garden

Strawberries in the kitchen garden seem quite happy with the cooler temperatures we've been having. This one rested front and center on the ledge.

I watched it ripen day after day, from its first blush of pink to this vibrant red. Shortly after this photo shoot, I harvested this strawberry along with a handful of others to enjoy for lunch. Once inside, I took out my old wooden cutting board and relished that special feeling that comes from slicing fresh-from-the-garden goodies.

Framing moments like this in my viewfinder helps me see them as what they really are — blessings. I don't want to miss a one.
Janet B.

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great details and dof.
October 1st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 1st, 2020  
GaryW
Great color and love the focus.
October 1st, 2020  
