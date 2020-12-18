Icon

I didn’t know all the facts when I gazed up in amazement at the spectacular Horne’s Christmas Tree, my little hand in my Mom’s; but I did know that she loved taking me into Downtown Pittsburgh to see this towering tree. How little me loved our Christmas-time visits to the city, bus ride and all. Now I know that this 100-foot tall tree mounted on the 7-story Horne's building contains more than 2,500 lights and more than 2,000 ornaments!



Hand in hand, Mom and I would also visit the extravagantly decorated windows of our city’s other iconic department store, Kaufmann’s. We’d peer into the huge windows at the magical holiday displays; and to this day, I love going into our beautiful city — Christmas-time or not. A visit always reminds me of my Mom; and last night was no exception. With Mike stopped at a red light, I hopped out, snapped two shots, and hopped back in lickety split; but I was little me all over again, and Mom was right beside me. I’m sure of it.

