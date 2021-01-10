Appreciation Day

The cactus, the violet, and the amaryllis? All are blooming right now in the sunroom and bringing me daily doses of joy beyond measure. With today being National Houseplant Appreciation Day — no joke, I'm thinking about my plants and how their glorious green presence elevates my mood. They do other things, too, like purify the air, increase humidity, boost healing, and satisfy the human desire to nurture. Studies show this.



For the first time, I placed a poinsettia on the bathroom vanity during the holidays; and where was this idea all my life? The delight of it! This is destined to become an annual thing.



I'm thankful for the reminder to pause and fully appreciate my houseplants on their special day, January 10th, every year.