February 8

I love how the light changes in our home throughout the year. I know I’ll always find afternoon sunshine reaching far into the back rooms in February. Today, the golden glory with its interesting windowpane shadows kept me company in the laundry room while I worked.



As if someone aimed a spotlight, my Mom’s perpetual calendar lit up. Truth be told, I neglect the calendar; so I had to flip through the pages to get to today’s date. I wondered why I keep it. It’s way past its prime, well over twenty years old and flimsy now. The cardboard easel’s torn, making it hard to keep upright. But displayed with a mossy basket full of her little prayer booklets, it sits on the laundry room folding counter and reminds me of her sitting at her kitchen table where she’d pray next to the calendar with an open prayer booklet and a cup of coffee and something sweet…always something sweet. She loved Jesus, and the best gift she ever gave me was her faith.



I guess I know why I keep it.