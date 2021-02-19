The Heavy Bench

The blanket of snow on the bench looked so pretty. I didn’t have the heart to sweep it away to sit down, although I’d have liked to. I like to sit there and let memories of our many “bench sits” flood my mind. Like memories of sunny mornings sipping hot coffee side by side. Or memories of warm evenings marveling at the way the trees show up as reflections on the surface of the wine in our glasses. A bunny hopping. A butterfly flitting. A bird chirping or foraging or just sitting, like us. Conversations with the Lord.



The day John came over to help get the bench to this very perfect spot way back in the woods — now that’s a funny memory. When one of the three 150-pound pieces decided to do its own thing, John’s lightning fast move prevented two broken legs! All those years as a goalie came in handy that day, and we laughed even as we surveyed the leaves he landed in for poison ivy. He jokingly said we should name the trail leading here the “Heavy Bench Trail,” and we did.

