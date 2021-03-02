Welcome

The sun’s been showing up more and more as winter winds down, and it’s a welcome sight. I rounded a bend this morning and found said sun piercing the front door’s glass as it rose from behind the hill over yonder, and I stared somewhat blinded and totally glory struck. Welcome, morning! Welcome, new mercies!



But this I call to mind,

and therefore I have hope:

The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases;

his mercies never come to an end;

they are new every morning;

great is your faithfulness.

— Lamentations 3:21-23