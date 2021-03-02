Previous
Welcome

The sun’s been showing up more and more as winter winds down, and it’s a welcome sight. I rounded a bend this morning and found said sun piercing the front door’s glass as it rose from behind the hill over yonder, and I stared somewhat blinded and totally glory struck. Welcome, morning! Welcome, new mercies!

But this I call to mind,
and therefore I have hope:
The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases;
his mercies never come to an end;
they are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
— Lamentations 3:21-23
