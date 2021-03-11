Daily Prayers

Plants like the sunroom, and going in there's like a breath of fresh air, especially on a gray, rainy day like today. As the African violet finishes blooming, the Thanksgiving cactus decided to take over; and who cares that it just bloomed for Thanksgiving three months ago? It's apparently got more thanks to give, and there's no stopping it!



The world is holy. We are holy. All life is holy. Daily prayers are delivered on the lips of breaking waves, the whisperings of grasses, the shimmering of leaves.

— Terry Tempest Williams

