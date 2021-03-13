Love

I’ve come to see it as a garden

as I tend it and it grows.

I know each “plant” by name

and allow myself to muse.



Some have been around for years

while others are new additions —

like this one.



Some need pulled —

like weeds.

And it’s a necessary thing,

making room for better.



Some are fancy. Some

are not.

And that’s okay.



Some are treasured for

from where or from whom they came,

and thoughts of friends’ and

family members’ favorites

make me smile.

Wide.



Some have been

and will be shared.

Sharing feels good.



Some delight year-round.

Some show up only now and then —

but they’re just as special.

Maybe even more?



Weather matters.

Spicy chili loves the cold,

and fruit salad

with honey mint dressing

loves a hot summer day.

To everything there is a season.



I meander through my

recipe-box-turned-garden —

adding and tending

with new eyes —

and I laugh

a bit

but see it clearly:



growth happens

when Love shines.