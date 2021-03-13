Sign up
90 / 365
Love
I’ve come to see it as a garden
as I tend it and it grows.
I know each “plant” by name
and allow myself to muse.
Some have been around for years
while others are new additions —
like this one.
Some need pulled —
like weeds.
And it’s a necessary thing,
making room for better.
Some are fancy. Some
are not.
And that’s okay.
Some are treasured for
from where or from whom they came,
and thoughts of friends’ and
family members’ favorites
make me smile.
Wide.
Some have been
and will be shared.
Sharing feels good.
Some delight year-round.
Some show up only now and then —
but they’re just as special.
Maybe even more?
Weather matters.
Spicy chili loves the cold,
and fruit salad
with honey mint dressing
loves a hot summer day.
To everything there is a season.
I meander through my
recipe-box-turned-garden —
adding and tending
with new eyes —
and I laugh
a bit
but see it clearly:
growth happens
when Love shines.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
0
1
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
Photo Details
Musings
Tags
light
,
home
,
sunlight
,
family
,
sunshine
,
cooking
