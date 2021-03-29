Previous
The Surge by janetb
The Surge

Today’s to-do list includes calling for service on the main refrigerator, the main furnace, and the washer. Service won’t help the other appliances busted by the surge of power that blew out circuit boards like the howling wind blew through our big old trees. They’re simply shot and must be replaced. But on a brighter note, my old wine bottle-turned-dish soap dispenser glowed like a jewel this morning — perhaps a priceless blue sapphire? It sits on the sill just right of the busted coffee pot, and the sight of it’s enough to brighten any busted day!
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
Cool shot and a good use for a wine bottle. That's awful about the surge of power destroying your furnace and appliances.
March 29th, 2021  
