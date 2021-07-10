Previous
Tricked by janetb
171 / 365

Tricked

I swear by Husky Cherry Red tomatoes. Plant two vines in the kitchen garden every spring; and loads of juicy, bite-size tomatoes follow come summer. We love to stir some homemade basil pesto into a piping hot bowl of freshly-cooked bowtie pasta and pop a few halved Husky Cherry Reds on top for an easy, delicious summer meal. Served at the bistro, of course. With a perfectly chilled rosé.

This year, however, the tags tricked me; and we ended up with full-sized vines rather than compact and full-sized tomatoes rather than cherry-sized. Who knows what variety! I don't even like full-sized tomatoes, but he does. He packed one for his lunch, and we gave one away. I laugh when I see them, and it's good to be reminded to not take life too seriously.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like all tomatoes- too bad I can't take some off your hands! I like the close-up of the harvesting. Good conclusion to the mix-up too!
July 12th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great composition!
July 12th, 2021  
