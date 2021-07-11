Loaf Pan #213

The bananas ripened quicker than we could eat them. All week, I watched their skins grow darker and darker; and come Sunday, I enjoyed their sweet aroma as I peeled and mashed the pulpy insides before adding the other ingredients to bake up a soft, moist banana bread.



But first, I pulled out my Mom's old loaf pan and coated its sides and bottom with a pat of butter. I turned the pan this way and that, noticing that my years of washing it in the dishwasher left its "Desert Dawn" speckled yellow severely faded. (She always filled it with hot soapy water and let it soak.) How many meatloaves and banana breads had she — I — baked in this pan? The "Pyrex #213 Desert Dawn 1.5 Qt. Loaf Pan" has been in the family for nearly 70 years. I'm told the dishwasher devalued this vintage treasure — as if its value comes from color!



Using it connects me to the past and soothes my soul. I'll freeze the banana bread for our upcoming camping trip. A bit of butter, a hot cup of coffee and an early morning campfire will have it tasting all the sweeter; and the pan will always be priceless to me.



BANANA BREAD

4 overripe bananas (3, if large)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1-1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup melted butter



In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork.

Stir in other ingredients.

Pour into a buttered loaf pan.

Bake for 1 hour in preheated oven set at 325°.