Little Camper

Gracie goes with us these days. We got her silky coat cut short so she could enjoy camping to the fullest. She loves to lounge around and observe the goings on inside and out. Inside, on this blanket's one of her favorite spots.



Most of all, though, she loves riding in the new bike basket I got for her. I didn't know if she'd like it; but when we got it unpacked and set her inside, she instantly snuggled into the soft lining. Encouraged, I pedaled her down the street and back. When she raised her head to enjoy the feel of the wind blowing through her hair, no questions remained. Pure joy shows up in so many unexpected ways! There's a reason she's named Amazing Grace.



Here is a great day, here is a perfect choice! A camp in nature! What else do you need? You don’t have to dream because you are in a dream now!

— Mehmet Murat ildan