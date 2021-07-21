All The Time

That's the thing about camping. The minute the rain stops, doors fling open and folks step outside. That's what we did, and our evening walk couldn't have been prettier. Keystone Lake, typically busy with boats and kayaks, stood still before us; and we stood on the dam enjoying the tranquility and each other's company. We commented on the neat light and beautiful reflection, and we did a bit of reflecting ourselves on how we'd been walking hand in hand in state parks for over 40 years. A dragonfly, shimmering, explored the water's edge; and we watched. We watched bluebirds out for their evening meal, too. That's the thing about camping. There's all the time in the world.