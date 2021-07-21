Previous
Next
All The Time by janetb
182 / 365

All The Time

That's the thing about camping. The minute the rain stops, doors fling open and folks step outside. That's what we did, and our evening walk couldn't have been prettier. Keystone Lake, typically busy with boats and kayaks, stood still before us; and we stood on the dam enjoying the tranquility and each other's company. We commented on the neat light and beautiful reflection, and we did a bit of reflecting ourselves on how we'd been walking hand in hand in state parks for over 40 years. A dragonfly, shimmering, explored the water's edge; and we watched. We watched bluebirds out for their evening meal, too. That's the thing about camping. There's all the time in the world.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise