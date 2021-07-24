Previous
Inhale by janetb
Inhale

I rub a leaf between my fingers and inhale. Mmm, basil. Fragrances in the kitchen garden are many, and basil's one of my favorites. After a thorough washing, this bunch of freshly-snipped leaves joined olive oil, cheese, salt and pepper in the food processor to create a batch of my basil pesto — an annual tradition. One of these days, I'll try adding the optional toasted pine, macadamia or pistachio nuts. My funny son grew up telling me he didn't like nuts, so I've always left them out. He's 31 now. Perhaps it's time? Perhaps next time.
Janet B.

@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
Julie Duncan ace
Have never seen such scrumptious looking basil! You've made it an art form! :)
July 29th, 2021  
